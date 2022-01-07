Celebrity stylist Jawed Habib booked after a video of him spitting on a woman goes viral, offers apology

Celebrity hairdresser Jawed Habib was booked after a video of him spitting on a woman’s head during a seminar in western Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar town went viral on social media. Habib later apologised but said that the act was done to add ‘humour’ to the lengthy session.

‘Some words spoken by me during my seminar have hurt people. I just want to say one thing….that these are professional workshops. They are attended by people from our profession. When these sessions get very long, we have to make them humorous. If you are hurt, I apologise from the bottom of my heart. Please forgive me, I’m sorry’, Jawed says in the apology video.

According to officials, a private event on hair care was organised in Muzaffarnagar’s King Villa Hotel four days ago at which Jawed Habib was the chief guest. In the clip, he can be seen combing the hair of a woman, who has now been identified as Pooja Gupta and asking participants to listen to him carefully. He then goes on to say that if there is a scarcity of water, the hairdresser can use his spit to wet the hair and goes on to spit into Gupta’s hair. When the crowd reacts, he says ‘Is thuk mein jaan hai (There’s power in this spit)’.

Reportedly, Habib was attempting to humiliate the lady throughout the session as she raised some questions to him during the seminar. At a point, Habib even slammed her, saying that he runs 900 salons, whereas she just ran one. To embarrass her further, the stylist called her on to the stage for a demonstration during which he spat into her hair, saying it can be substituted for water at times.

The complaint has been filed by the woman on whose hair Habib spat during the workshop. Following a complaint at Mansurpur police station, a First Information Report has been filed under Sections 355 (assault) and 504 (causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Epidemic Act. The National Commission of Women (NCW) has written to Delhi Police Commissioner urging him to take action over the matter. NCW has even sent a notice to the hairstylist.