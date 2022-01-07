Children make up 5 to 6 % of Covid positive cases in Navi Mumbai

Children account for 5 to 6% of the total Covid positive cases as Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has stated that around 150 to 200 new Covid cases among the young children are registered daily. ‘Compared to the second wave, there is a slight increase in the percentage of paediatric cases but overall percentage of 0-18 years age group remains less. But the absolute numbers of positive paediatric cases are indeed more’, said Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) commissioner, Abhijit Bangar.

The CIDCO Exhibition Centre-II facility has been turned into a paediatrics facility with the sole purpose of isolating and treating paediatric cases.

NMMC was able to vaccinate 36,356 young people between the ages of 15 and 18 in just four days. ‘The youth’s response has been positive, and we anticipate a similar response in the coming days,’ an officer said.