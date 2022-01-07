Country approves Pfizer’s vaccine for children aged 5 to 11

Kuala Lumpur: Health authorities in Malaysia have granted conditional approval for the use of Pfizer Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine for children aged between 5 and 11 years. The authorities also approved Covid-19 vaccine made by Chinese firm CanSino Biologics. The vaccine will be used as a booster dose for adults over the age of 18.

Malaysia has one of the highest vaccination rates in Southeast Asia. More than 98% of the eligible adult population in the country remains fully vaccinated. 88% of children aged between 12 to 17 also have received 2 doses of vaccine .

Also Read: Turkish Airlines suspends flights to this country

Meanwhile, 245 new Omicron cases were reported in the country. Most of the cases were reported among pilgrims who returned from Saudi Arabia .. Malaysian government also decided to suspend all religious trips to Saudi Arabia for a month from Saturday.