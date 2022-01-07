Delhi schedule of ‘Tiger 3’ halted amid Covid spike

The makers of Tiger 3 featuring Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan, have opted to postpone the film’s Delhi schedule, which was set to begin on January 12 due to the rising COVID-19 cases, news agency ANI reported. According to a source close to the project, ‘the time is not conducive to plan big outdoor schedules. Omicron threat is real and it is only wise that the makers are choosing to be cautious at this sensitive time. The intense 15-day schedule, which was expected to begin on January 12th, stands postponed as of now, given the surge of coronavirus cases across India, including New Delhi. This schedule will now be planned and executed at a later stage’. Last year, major portions of the film were shot in Russia, Turkey, and Austria. Emraan Hashmi also appears in the film which is directed by Maneesh Sharma.