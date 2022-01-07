Jitendra Singh inaugurates India’s first Open Rock Museum in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State, Dr Jitendra Singh inaugurated India’s first unique ‘Rock Museum’ on Thursday, on the first day of his two-day visit to Hyderabad. The minister later addressed the Hyderabad scientists at the CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI).

The Open Rock Museum, set up with the aim to educate and enlighten the masses about several lesser-known facts, displays around 35 different types of rocks from different parts of India with ages ranging from 3.3 billion years to around 55 million years of the Earth’s history. These rocks also represent the deepest part of the earth up to 175 kilometres of distance from the surface of the earth, the Ministry of Earth Science said.

Addressing the galaxy of eminent scientists, Dr Jitendra Singh said that ‘Big Earth data’ occupies the strategic high ground in the era of knowledge economies and India is fully exploiting this new frontier contributing to the advancement of Earth science. He said that Geosciences are contributing significantly towards the self-reliance and national priorities in New India. ‘Science blended with creative innovation brings ‘ease of living’ for the common man and Scientists should adopt out of box thinking to address the problems of the common public’, the minister said. He added that the expectations of society from scientists are ever growing and scientists should continuously be involved in providing the best Science and Technology solutions.

Dr Jitendra Singh further said that the out of box idea was suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who not only has a natural predilection for science but is also forthcoming in supporting and promoting science and technology-based initiatives and projects.