Moderate-intensity earthquake hits Ayodhya

Lucknow: A moderate-intensity earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicenter of the earthquake was at 176 kms northeast of the city at a depth of 15 kilometer.

Also Read: Darjeeling tea production hit record low in 2021

There are no immediate reports of causality, injury or damage to property. More details awaited.