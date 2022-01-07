Pakistan to appoint first woman as Supreme Court Judge

Pakistan’s judicial commission confirmed the nomination of the country’s first female Supreme Court judge on Thursday, a move that ruling party members and legal experts say virtually guarantees her appointment.

Justice Ayesha Malik, who is 55 years old, will become the first female Supreme Court judge in the country’s 75 years of independence, according to a body that votes on judge *promotions* .

According to Zahrah Vayani of the Women Lawyers Association, the next stage is a parliamentary panel where the ruling party has more than enough members to confirm her appointment. She described Thursday’s vote as “more of an appointment than a nomination.”