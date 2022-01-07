Tihar prisoner swallows mobile phone when jail staff approached for search

New Delhi: An under trial prisoner at Tihar jail swallowed a cell phone when the jail staff was approaching for search on suspicion, DG (Prison) Sandeep Goel according to an ANI report. ‘On January 5, one inmate of Jail no.1, Tihar swallowed a mobile phone when our staff approached him for search on suspicion’, said the jail official.

‘He was sent to DDU hospital. Though his condition is fine so far, but mobile is still inside’, Goel added.

