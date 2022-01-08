Channi quotes Sardar Patel, lashes out at BJP over PM security lapse issue

Chandigarh: Amid the on-going fight between the Centre and the Punjab government over the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the state on Wednesday, state Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party with a quote from the former home minister and freedom fighter Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

‘The one who is concerned more about his life than his duty, should not take a big responsibility in a country like India’, Channi tweeted on Friday with a picture of Sardar Patel who is also considered to be BJP icon.

The war of words between the two parties began after the Prime Minister’s convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to road blockage by some protestors about 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala. Modi’s rally in Ferozpur was also cancelled due to alleged ‘security breach’. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on January 6 constituted a three-member committee to enquire into the serious lapses in the security arrangements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab’s Ferozepur on January 5, which led to the exposure of the VVIP to grave security risk.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the committee summoned 14 Punjab police officials, including S Chattopadhyaya, the Punjab ADGP, Patiala’s IGP and Ferozpur’s DIG, as a part of the ongoing investigation. Reportedly, Siddharth Chattopadhyay, Punjab’s DGP, has been fired and Central government sent Chattopadhyay a notice today asking him to respond. A legal action would follow if he failed to do so.

After the incident, Channi had refuted the Centre’s claim of ‘security lapse’ and said that they asked the PMO to discontinue the visit due to bad weather conditions and protests. Channi noted that PM Modi’s plan to travel by road was made at the ‘last minute’ and claimed that he was up late at night overseeing security arrangements for the rally. ‘70,000 chairs were put up for rally but only 700 people turned up’, he slammed back at BJP following the allegations.