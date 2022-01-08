Delhi’s daily covid tally rises to 20,181, positivity rate nears 20%

According to the state health department’s daily bulletin, Delhi reported more than 20,000 cases of coronavirus infection (Covid-19) on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,526,979. The positivity rate has now risen to 19.6%.

There are now 48,178 active cases in the city. According to the data, seven others lost their lives to the viral disease, bringing the total death toll to 25,143.

A total of 1,02,965 tests were conducted the previous day, including 79,946 RT-PCR. A total of 1,586 patients have been admitted to hospitals, with 375 of them requiring oxygen support. 27 of the 375 patients are on a ventilator. According to the data, there are 9227 containment zones across the city as of Saturday evening.

As the country is attacked by the third wave of the pandemic, the number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi is increasing rapidly. The increase in cases coincides with the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.