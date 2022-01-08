Dulquer Salmaan starrer ‘Salute’ selected for Rotterdam Film Festival

Salute, starring Dulquer Salmaan, has been selected for the 51st Rotterdam International Film Festival. According to sources, the panel praised Rosshan Andrews’ directing as well as the performance of Dulquer Salmaan in the action thriller.

Other Mollywood films that have screened at the Rotterdam Film Festival include Rajeev Ravi’s ‘Thuramukham’ and Don Palathara’s ‘Everything is Cinema’. ‘S Durga’, directed by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, won the prestigious Hivos Tiger Award at the Rotterdam Film Festival in 2017. The 51st edition of the festival will take place in the Netherlands from January 26 to February 6.

The film ‘Salute’ was produced by Dulquer Salmaan’s own production company, Wayfarer Films. Manoj K. Jayan, Saniya Iyappan, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Saikumar, and Ganapathi S Poduval feature in the supporting roles. The film will be released in theatres on January 14, 2022.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salman will feature in ‘Hey Sinamika’, directed by Brinda. The female leads in the romantic comedy are Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari. The film will be released on February 25, 2022, and is co-financed by Jio Studios and Global One Studios.