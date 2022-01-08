NASA fully deploys world’s most powerful space telescope

Washington: NASA said that the James Webb Space Telescope completed its two-week-long deployment phase on Saturday, unfolding the final mirror panel as it readies to study every phase of cosmic history.

‘Two weeks after launch, @NASAWebb has hit its next biggest milestone: the mirrors have completed deployment and the next-generation telescope has taken its final form’, NASA tweeted, along with the visuals.

Two weeks after launch, @NASAWebb has hit its next biggest milestone: the mirrors have completed deployment and the next-generation telescope has taken its final form. Next up for Webb? Five months of alignment and calibration before we start getting images: pic.twitter.com/BOj5O1HS37 — NASA (@NASA) January 8, 2022

The James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary equipment designed to provide mankind with the first-ever peek into an infant universe as it existed when the earliest galaxies are thought to have formed. Hailed as the ‘leading space-science observatory of the next decade’, by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, it was launched on December 25th, from the northeastern coast of South America.