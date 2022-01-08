Saudi Princess, daughter jailed without any charges get released

Riyadh: A human rights group said on Saturday that the Saudi authorities have released a princess and her daughter who had been held without charge for nearly three years in the capital.

BREAKING: Basma bint Saud Al Saud and her daughter Suhoud, detained since March 2019, have been released. pic.twitter.com/tTsh6kPgzE — ALQST for Human Rights (@ALQST_En) January 8, 2022

‘Basma bint Saud Al Saud and her daughter Suhoud, detained since March 2019, have been released’, the ALQST for Human Rights tweeted. Basma bint Saud, 57, a royal family member long seen as a proponent of women’s rights and a constitutional monarchy, implored King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in April 2020, to release her on health grounds.

Also read: Sikh taxi driver assaulted at US Airport; Turban knocked off; Video goes viral

Princess Basmah was arrested shortly before a planned trip to Switzerland for medical treatment. The nature of her illness has never been disclosed. She was denied the medical care she needed for a potentially life threatening condition’, the rights group added. ‘At no point during her detention has any charge been levelled against her’. Princess Basmah was kept in Al-Ha’ir prison, where numerous other political detainees have been held.