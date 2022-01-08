DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulfInternational

Saudi Princess, daughter jailed without any charges get released

Riyadh: A human rights group said on Saturday that the Saudi authorities have released a princess and her daughter who had been held without charge for nearly three years in the capital.

 

‘Basma bint Saud Al Saud and her daughter Suhoud, detained since March 2019, have been released’, the ALQST for Human Rights tweeted. Basma bint Saud, 57, a royal family member long seen as a proponent of women’s rights and a constitutional monarchy, implored King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in April 2020, to release her on health grounds.

Princess Basmah was arrested shortly before a planned trip to Switzerland for medical treatment. The nature of her illness has never been disclosed. She was denied the medical care she needed for a potentially life threatening condition’, the rights group added. ‘At no point during her detention has any charge been levelled against her’. Princess Basmah was kept in Al-Ha’ir prison, where numerous other political detainees have been held.

 

Jan 8, 2022, 08:20 pm IST

