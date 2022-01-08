‘Students should not be lined up for functions like Thalapoli’: Kerala Education minister

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty directed the schools to avoid lining up children for ‘Thalapoli’ and other such functions. He made the statement while addressing the district meet of KSTA in the state capital on Saturday.

The minister also shared the video of his address through his social media handles.

‘We used to see children taking part in ‘Thalapoli’ during various events at many places. From now onwards, our schools should not organise such programmes’, the minister declared. He informed that the students should not be taken for other functions during class hours. The minister’s office gave directions to the schools in this regard.