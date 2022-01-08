This ayurvedic milk treats changing weather diseases, viruses

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 is causing alarm in many countries of the world, including India. As if that wasn’t bad enough, India’s current weather is creating a slew of other health issues, including viral fever, cough and cold.

Infections, viruses, bacteria, and other foreign entities that enter the body through mucous membranes or open wounds are dealt with by our immune system. Many people are recommended to take Vitamin C or drink Ayurvedic milk to strengthen their immunity.

Drinking a certain sort of milk, according to Ayurveda, can boost your immunity and protect you from infections and disorders.

Benefits Of Drinking Ayurvedic Milk

– Boosts the immune system of the body to combat infections including COVID-19 and its new variant Omicron.

– Enhances learning capability through improving memory.

– It prevents diabetes, high blood pressure, heart attack, and other diseases by regulating blood sugar, blood pressure, blood pH, and cholesterol levels in the body.

– It boosts sexual capacity and sperm count, which helps to prevent infertility.

– Protects against typical menstruation disorders and improves bone health of women.

– Helps to improve the skin radiance.

How to make Ayurvedic milk?

You will need these ingredients: 10 almonds, 3 dates or raisins, 1 glass of milk, 4 teaspoon turmeric, 2 teaspoon cinnamon, 1 teaspoon cardamom powder, 1 tablespoon Desi ghee, 1 tablespoon of honey.

10 almonds and 3 dates or raisins, soaked in water overnight. If you have dates, don’t soak them; use them right away. Now, in the morning, peel the almonds, remove the date seeds, and ground them all together. Combine this paste with lukewarm milk and powders of turmeric, cinnamon, and cardamom.

Add 1 spoon of ghee to it and stir well; then drink it first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. After drinking the Ayurvedic milk, wait 40 minutes before eating anything. It can also be consumed at night.