Unbelievable… but true ! Letter delivered 76 years after it was sent !

According to the Associated Press, a letter that was sent by an American soldier 76 years ago to his mother in Massachusetts has finally been delivered. WFXT-TV reported that Army Sgt. John Gonsalves was 22 when he wrote to his mother after the end of WWII was officially declared.

After being unopened for more than 75 years, the letter was discovered in a US Postal Service distribution facility in Pittsburgh. ‘Dear Mom. Received another letter from you today and was happy to hear that everything is okay,’ it reads.

‘As for myself, I’m fine and getting along okay. But as far as the food it’s pretty lousy most of the time,’ it says. ‘Love and kisses, Your son Johnny. I’ll be seeing you soon, I hope,’ the letter said.

In 2015, Gonsalves passed away. His mother also passed away. But the US Postal Service found an address for his widow, Angelina, whom he met five years after sending the letter. ‘Imagine that! Seventy-six years!’ She said. ‘I just couldn’t believe it. And then just his handwriting and everything. It was just so amazing,’ she added. Angelina is 89 years old.