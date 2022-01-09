Delhi Police arrests controversial app ‘Sulli Deals’ creator from MP

New Delhi: The Delhi police have nabbed the brain behind ‘Sulli Deals ‘ app , it’s creator from Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. This is the first arrest made in the ‘Sulli Deals’ app case. The app, which was launched last year, had listed Muslim women for ‘auction’ with photographs sourced without permission and doctored.

The accused, Aumkareshwar Thakur, was apprehended by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) of Delhi Police in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. ‘He is the main mastermind behind the Sulli deal app case’, said KPS Malhotra, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations Unit, Delhi Police Special Cell. ‘Sulli Deals’ and the recently created ‘Bulli Bai’ applications allegedly uploaded photos of Muslim women without their consent and inappropriate remarks were passed against them. Both the apps used the hosting platform ‘GitHub’ to auction the stolen photos.

Thakur, 26, did his BCA from IPS Academy in Indore and is a resident of Newyork City Township, Police officials said. Police said that Thakur developed the code for the ‘Sulli Deals’ on GitHub and shared the app on Twitter. In January 2020, Thakur had joined a group called ‘Trade Mahasabha’ using the Twitter handle ‘gangescion’. The group members would often discuss how to troll Muslim women, police said. After the application ‘Sulli Deals’ was created, the members from this Twitter group allegedly uploaded photos of several Muslim women, including prominent personalities.

Thakur had deleted all his social media accounts after the app hit the headlines recently. Police are questioning him and scanning through the gadgets they found on him. Police identified and arrested Thakur on the basis of the inputs they received during the questioning of ‘Bulli Bai’ app creator Niraj Bishnoi. Other than Bishnoi, three other accused have also been arrested in the Bulli Bai app case.