Emirate in UAE extends traffic fine discount scheme

Ajman: Authorities in Ajman extended the 50% discount scheme for traffic violations. The discount scheme was extended till January 14. The scheme was previously due to end on December 31, 2021. Ajman police launched the scheme in December last year to mark the 50th National Day of the UAE.

Drivers can also get their black points cancelled and their confiscated vehicles released during this time. The discount applies to all fines committed in the Emirate of Ajman before November 21, 2021. However, they do not include serious offences. Payments can be made through service centres, Sahl devices, Ajman Police app, or the Ministry of Information app.

Earlier the Ras Al Khaimah police also extended the traffic fine discount scheme.