On Saturday, television actress Hina Khan shared a note detailing the ‘harrowing fact’ that everyone in her family, except for her, tested positive for Covid-19. Sharing pictures of herself with red marks on her face because of the mask, she said that she needs to wear a mask all the time.

Taking to Instagram, Hina Khan shared a series of pictures. Her cheeks were rosy in the photos, and she was dressed in a black and white nightgown with her hair pulled back and her mask hanging around her neck.

She wrote, ‘Harsh Reality: These days life and Instagram both are mostly about nice pictures with lovely visuals..but when it’s 2020×2 (2022) I guess the reality is twice as difficult as 2020… When everyone in the family tests positive for covid and you are the only negative in the house, you have to gear up with masks and sanitisers 24×7 and look after the entire family..safe to say there will be marks behind.. just like the ones I got after wearing my masks 24/7’.

Last year in April, Hina also had tested positive for Covid-19.