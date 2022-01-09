India Meteorological Department predicts heavy rainfall, hailstorms in these states

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall and hailstorm in several states. Dr. RK Jenamani, an IMD scientist said that the heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand was a result of an active western disturbances. IMD predicted that the temperature in the national capital will drop from Monday.

IMD also updated that Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh will receive heavy rainfall due to the western disturbances. A yellow warning was issued for January 11 to 13 for these states, and an orange alert is sounded for Odisha on January 11 and 12 for rainfall.