Mahesh Babu pens an emotional adieu to his brother Ramesh Babu

Mumbai: Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu penned an emotional note after his elder brother, actor-producer Ramesh Babu, son of veteran Telugu star Krishna passed away on Saturday at the age of 56. Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram handle and shared an emotional tribute for his late brother.

‘You have been my inspiration. You have been my strength. You have been my courage. You have been my everything. If not for you, I would not have been half the man I am today. Thank you for everything you’ve done for me’, Mahesh Babu wrote on his Instagram handle. Further, he expressed his immense love for his ‘Annaya’. ‘Now just rest…rest…In this life and if at all I have another, you’ll always be my ‘Annaya’. Love you forever and ever and ever’.

Ramesh Babu was an actor known for films such as Bazaar Rowdy, Mugguru Kodukulu and others. After his retirement from acting in 1997, he became a producer. He had been battling liver-related ailments for a long time but his death was sudden. The news of his death was confirmed on Twitter by GMB Entertainment, the production company owned by the family.