Mathura Temple bans ‘parikrama’, distribution of ‘prasad’ as Covid cases rise

The parikrama (circumambulation) of the ancient Dwarkadhish Temple has been restricted, due to an increase of COVID-19 instances. The delivery of any form of ‘prasad’, including ‘charnamrit’ has also been suspended, according to Rakesh Tiwari, the temple’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) and legal advisor.

Furthermore, he added that worshippers will now be asked to enter and depart through separate gates. According to temple administrators, wearing face masks and maintaining social distance has been made essential for all devotees entering the shrine.

Worshipers will not be permitted to remain within the temple after paying respect to the god.