Philippines artist paints works of art on bodies of dead cockroaches

Artists across the world always attempt to defy traditions and discover unorthodox forms of expression. Self-taught painter Brenda Delgado is one of them to use dead insects as her medium of painting – her canvas!

Many people might recoil at the sight of dead insects, but not Delgado, who encourages other artists to develop their gifts and challenge themselves to achieve the things they believe are impossible. The 30-year-old native of Caloocan City in Manila had this weird thinking while cleaning dead cockroaches from her workplace. She imagined how the dead cockroaches may be utilised as a canvas because of their shiny and smooth wings and went forward with the concept.

Also Read: Heart disease-linked risks may be worse for women than men: US study

Delgado isn’t the first artist to use insects as a canvas. Mexican artist Christian Ramos uses bugs to create protest paintings. Delgado paints magnificent sceneries on the dead insects using oil paint, including Vincent Van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night’. People have been enamoured with her art, and her works have acquired a lot of popularity online.

Many recreations of Vincent van Gogh’s starry night have appeared in pop culture in recent years. The 1889 masterwork has been painted on everything from tapestries to rice grains to goods. The picture was replicated on the water in 2016 utilising Ebru, a traditional Turkish painting art style.