Quantum launches video calling webcam QHM-999RL in India

Mumbai: Consumer and lifestyle tech brand based in India, Quantum has launched its new Auto-Focus full HD video calling webcam QHM-999RL in the market. The new gadget is priced at Rs 1599. It is available on Flipkart.

The webcam has been designed for professional-level video calling. It comes equipped with an in-built microphone and offers 1920×1080 full HD resolutions. It also features wide viewing angle to capture a larger area and automatic face detection to capture sharp images.

Its CMOS Sensor with a world-class lens enables enhanced sensitivity, reduces noise, adds high fidelity, adds more pixel depth and provides a higher dynamic range, claimed the company.