Single moms ! You rock ! Go ahead and achieve your heart’s desire ;

UN Women’s Progress of the World’s Women report states that 4.5 percent of Indian households are headed by single mothers. In India, this amounts to close to 13 million households. It’s never easy to be a solo parent and raise a child – a responsible one, at that. Single mothers learn as they go. What it takes to be a successful single mother does not suddenly appear in your head. Instead, it involves adapting to your surroundings. Single mothers present valuable lessons for everyone.

Independency:

Single mothers provide their families with the lifestyle and resources that they need. Sometimes, even in the midst of a storm, they work hard to provide for their families. The example a single mother sets for her children is by working hard for everything they have. This helps them learn that it is important not to wait for others to help out but to go all out for what they want for themselves.

They don’t complain:

During the process of making home a satisfying place for her children, there will be tough times. However, single moms do not complain or assign blame during these tough times. Rather than whine or make the situation appear more dire than it is, they just work harder and try to solve their problems.

Stretching themselves:

Being a single mother, a provider for the family, and learning new skills can be difficult. It is quite common for single moms to go back to school, participate in a seminar, or train themselves in a new way. It is common for them to stretch themselves emotionally and physically for their children. Thus, they illustrate a key lesson in life, namely to never settle for being average and to always strive for excellence, no matter the odds.

They learn to forgive:

Life doesn’t hand out rewards randomly. They are earned. When you earn them, you must also maintain the right attitude. Despite suffering a loss or pain, most single mothers do not let this define who they are. Instead, they let go and move forward. Adversity never hardens their heart. They are positive and want to make the most of their situation. Life is too short to hold onto grudges or become bitter over everything around you; rather focus on making a positive contribution to it.

They do not waste anything:

A single mother has to appreciate all that she has and sometimes manage her resources appropriately. Managing money takes creativity because you realize some days will be bright, while others will be stormy. It’s not every day you’ll see a rainbow, either. For stability and resilience to prevail during dark periods, initiative and judiciousness are needed. Single moms know the importance of planning for rainy days even when they are enjoying fruitful times. Rather than focusing on what they lack, single moms maximize what they have.

Learning to be happy:

The thing that makes you happy isn’t having it all. You can find joy in the simple things, such as watching your children grow, watching them graduate, or finding out that they’re about to start a family of their own. It is not about having it all, but appreciating what you do have.

No matter what happens, they are complete:

You don’t need someone to complete you. Even if they don’t have a romantic partner who appreciates them, single mothers know there’s no point in breaking a sweat over it. It’s all about chasing their dreams. In the process of battling through the storm, they become more confident and certain of themselves.