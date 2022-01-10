Air carrier to reduce capacity by 25%

Sydney: Australia based air carrier, Virgin Australia will reduce capacity across its network by around 25% for the rest of January and for February. The airline took this decision due to rising Covid-19 cases in Australia. The air carrier also decided to reduce flight frequencies and suspend 10 routes temporarily due to low passenger rush.

The 10 routes that have been suspended from January 24 onwards include Virgin’s only international route, Sydney-Fiji.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold rate falls to two months low

The full list of suspended routes is:

Adelaide – Darwin

Adelaide – Cairns

Adelaide – Sunshine Coast

Coffs Harbour – Melbourne

Hamilton Island – Melbourne

Sydney – Townsville

Melbourne – Townsville

Gold Coast – Launceston

Gold Coast – Hobart

Sydney – Fiji

Meanwhile, Australia on Monday surpassed 1 million Covid-19 cases, with more than half of them recorded in the past week.