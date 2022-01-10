BJP national president JP Nadda tests Covid positive

New Delhi: BJP national president JP Nadda tested positive for Covid-19. Nadda said that he underwent a test after ‘initial symptoms’. ‘My report has come positive. I am feeling well as of now. I have isolated myself. I request people who came in my contact to take a Covid test’, Nadda tweeted.

BJP leader and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time. He is having mild symptoms of the infection and is under home quarantine. He also requested everyone who came in contact with him recently to isolate themselves and get tested for the virus.