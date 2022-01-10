Follow these simple steps to find Aadhar Card online if you have lost it

New Delhi: The Aadhaar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document. It is necessary for getting almost all government services. The card contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

No need to worry if you have lost your Aadhaar Card and also lost your enrolment slip. You can get your EID by calling UIDAI’s helpline ‘1947’. You can also get your EID or Aadhaar number online.

Here’s how to get back your Aadhaar card if you have lost it:

STEP 1: Go to the UIDAI’s official website at https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/.

STEP 2: There are three options to download Aadhaar at the top of the screen. The 12-digit Aadhaar number will be the first option. The Enrolment ID will be entered second, and the Virtual ID will be entered third.

STEP 3: After that, any of these IDs or numbers will be used to re-download the Aadhaar card.

STEP 4: Type the characters shown in the image after filling in the data, and then click Send OTP.

STEP 5: This one-time password (OTP) will be emailed to the phone number you provided on your Aadhaar card.

STEP 6: You will receive your Aadhaar number by SMS after clicking on Verify OTP.

STEP 7: Now, enter the OTP that was sent to your phone number. Once the survey is finished, choose the Verify & Download option to get an electronic copy of your Aadhaar.

STEP 8: After that, you can easily get an e-copy of your Aadhaar card.