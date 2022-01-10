Hrithik Roshan gets ‘Bigggg hug’ and Bday wishes from ex-wife Sussanne Khan; Posts ‘father-son goals’

New Delhi: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, who is celebrating his 48th birthday today, got super cute wishes and a ‘bigggg hug’ from ex-wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan. She posted a video of some of Hrithik’s best moments with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, with added hashtag #fathersongoals.

‘Happy, happy birthday Rye.. You are an amazing Dad… Ray and Ridz are so sooo lucky to have you as theirs… May all your dreams and wishes come true today n always. Bigggg hug’, she penned the post.

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan got married in the year 2000 and are parents to sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. They got divorced in 2014, and Sussanne is currently said to be dating actor Arslaan Goni. Sussanne and Hrithik Roshan frequently share posts from their fam-jam sessions together.