Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth tests Covid-19 positive

New Delhi: Top Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth tested Covid-19 positive. He withdrew from the India Open Super 500 tournament.

‘Yes, I have tested positive for COVID-19 in RT-PCR test. I had cold and cough since yesterday. I am isolating at home. I will have to wait for at least a week before testing again. It is an important year and there is hardly any time to regain fitness. I hope I can get back to court quickly’, he said.

Earlier another Indian player, Dhruv Rawat, had also tested Covid-19 positive. In January last year, Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy had tested positive in Thailand but were found to be negative after re-examination.

Organized by the Badminton Association of India (BAI), the 2022 edition of India Open will be held behind closed doors at the Indira Gandhi Stadium’s KD Jadhav Indoor Hall. Two-time Olympic medalist P V Sindhu and World Championships bronze medalist Lakshya Sen were among the Indian players who have already arrived in the national capital for the event.