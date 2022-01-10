Iran imposes sanctions on US over 2020 killing of top general

On Saturday, Iran imposed sanctions on American citizens, many of whom were members of the US military, in connection with the drone strike that killed General Qassem Soleimani in 2020.

According to Iran’s Foreign Ministry, 51 Americans were booked for ‘terrorism’ and human rights violations. The step allows Iranian authorities to seize any assets they have in Iran, but given the apparent lack of such assets, it is likely to be symbolic.

The 51 were charged for “their role in the terrorist crime committed by the United States against the martyred General Qassem Soleimani and his companions, as well as the promotion of terrorism and violations of fundamental human rights.”