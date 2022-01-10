Mumbai Police saves woman from drowning near Gateway of India; Video goes viral

Mumbai: In a commendable act, a team of Mumbai Police rescued a woman tourist from drowning in the sea near the Gateway of India, Mumbai, on Sunday. According to Mumbai Police, the woman fell into the water after her boat was hit by a strong ocean current. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms, people lauding the mission.

“A team of Coastal Police and Colaba Police rescued a woman tourist who was drowning in the sea near Gateway of India, Mumbai today’. The woman is said to be doing fine and is out of danger.