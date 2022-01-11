25-year-old man sentenced for 20 years imprisonment for raping 5-year-old

Phulbani: A 25-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a five-year-old girl by a court in Odisha’s Kandhamal district on Tuesday.

Phulbani Special POCSO Judge Bhaskar Chandra Sahu also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Prakash Chandra Kanhar, Special Public Prosecutor Banamali Behera said. The incident took place on July 17, 2018, when Kanhar had lured the child to a secluded place near her house and raped her. Fourteen witnesses were examined in this case, Mr Behera added.

