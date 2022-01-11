Cops clarify temple demolition video that sparks controversy in Tamil Nadu

Video clips on social media claiming the demolished structure was a Ram temple have spread around Tamil Nadu’s Tambaram near Chennai following the demolition of a temple. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government was accused of uprooting the Ram temple in Tambaram in a video clip shared by Indu Makkal Katchi, a pro-Hindu outfit.

In response to the controversy, the Tambaram Commissioner clarified that other structures were also being pulled down along with the temple in accordance with the directive of the Madras High Court in 2015. Structures constructed over water bodies identified as encroachments are being demolished, the police said. Videos with malicious content and fake news should be avoided, the police warned.

According to Tambaram’s police commissioner M Ravi, not just the temple but also a portion of the church compound was demolished. Ravi stressed that strict action would be taken against anyone disturbing communal harmony. ‘Not just the temple, a portion of a church compound wall was also demolished as it was encroaching upon a water body. A case has also been registered based on Tahsildar’s complaint and strict action will be taken against those who try to disrupt communal harmony,’ Ravi said.