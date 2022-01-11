Loan application gets rejected; Karnataka man sets bank on fire

Haveri: A man allegedly set a bank on fire in the Haveri district of Karnataka, after getting enraged over the rejection of his loan application. The accused, identified as Wasim Hazaratsab Mulla, allegedly poured petrol inside the bank and set fire to it at Hedigonda village of Byadgi taluk in Haveri district, late on Saturday night.

Wasim Mulla (33) a resident of Rattihalli town in the district, had applied for a loan from the Canara Bank branch located at Hedigonda in Kaginele police limits. As he had low CIBIL score, the bank had rejected his loan application recently. Angered by the bank’s decision, the accused reached the bank’s branch late and broke open a window. Then he poured petrol into the office of the bank before setting it afire. The incident was informed to the police by a passerby, who noticed the smoke from the building.

The police officials informed that the blaze caused damage worth Rs 12 lakh including computers, fans, lights, passbook printer, cash counting machine, documents, CCTVs, and cash counters, all of which were gutted. The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered at Kaginelli police station under Sections 436, 477, 435 of the Indian Penal Code, they added.