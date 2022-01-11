‘Stay warm by cuddling your pets and eating oatmeal in the winter’: Company makes an apology

The UK’s energy company apologized for telling people that they should keep warm by eating oatmeal and cuddling their pets. In a BBC interview, OVO Energy said it was sorry for directing customers of an energy company it owns, SSE, to a blog that recommended the measures. According to the BBC, the blog offered ’10 simple and cost-effective ways’ to stay warm without spending more on heating. The blog has since been removed.

The tips advised people to ‘cuddle up with pets and loved ones to stay cosy,’ eat oatmeal, clean the house, or challenge the kids to a hula-hoop contest or jump a few stars. According to the BBC, OVO Energy said the tips were ‘poorly judged and unhelpful’.

‘We are embarrassed and sincerely apologise. We understand how difficult the situation will be for many of our customers this year. According to the BBC, the blog was removed so it could be replaced with ‘more meaningful information for customers’. In the UK, energy costs have risen and multiple energy companies have gone bankrupt.