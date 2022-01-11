UAE demands immediate release of Rwabee ship hijacked by Houthis

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government sent a letter to the United Nations on Monday, asking for the release of the ship Rwabee and its crew. The ship was hijacked by the Iran-backed Houthi militia on January 3.

A letter to the UN Security Council signed by Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, stated that the ship was carrying medical equipment for a field hospital on Socotra Island. It added that 11 people of different nationalities are onboard Rwabee. The letter added that the Houthis had previously targeted at least 13 commercial ships with explosive-laden boats and mines and had hijacked at least three in the Red Sea.

The UAE delegate asserted that Houthi piracy raises real concerns for the freedom and security of navigation and international trade in the Red Sea. The UAE government said that the acts of ‘piracy’ violate international law and pose a serious threat to the safety of navigation and international trade in the Red Sea.

Also read: BrahMos Supersonic Cruise missile successfully test-fired from INS Visakhaptnam off West Coast

Rwabee was hijacked by the Houthis on the night of January 3, 25 nautical miles west of the Yemeni ports of Salif and Hodeidah. The ship was reportedly on its way from Socotra Island in Yemen to the port of Jazan in Saudi Arabia, carrying equipment leased by a Saudi company used in a field hospital on the island. The tracking system on board the ship was suspended at a distance of 18 nautical miles from Salif port several hours later. Onboard were seven Indian sailors, an Ethiopian, and Indonesian, a Filipino, and a sailor from Myanmar.