Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests Covid positive; home-quarantined

New Delhi: Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitin Gadkari tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The minister is having ‘mild symptoms’ and is currently under home quarantine.

‘I have tested positive for Covid 19 today with mild symptoms. Following all the necessary protocols, I have isolated myself and I am under home quarantine. I request all those who have come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested’, the minister said in a tweet.

Earlier on Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine with ‘mild symptoms’. Meanwhile, India has recorded 1,68,063 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Tuesday. The daily positivity rate of the country now stands at 10.64%.