Ajman: The Ajman Transport Authority has suspended Abra services. The transport services will be suspended from today, January 12 until January 19, 2022. The department took the decision as a preventive measure to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the Emirate.

Abra is an Arabic word that refers to small traditional wooden boats used to ferry passengers across a creek or relatively small body of water.