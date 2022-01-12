Doubts will be hard: Ajay Devgn writes to self… not of the present, but when he was just twenty!

Every year on January 12, India commemorates the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda as National Youth Day. On the occasion, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn stunned everyone when he decided to write an open letter to his 20-year-old self. The actor, who has been in the industry for nearly 30 years, wrote a long essay to his younger self regarding rejections, doubts, criticism, and more, assuring him that it would all be worth it in the end.

Sharing the note on his Instagram handle, Ajay added the caption, ‘This #NationalYouthDay decided to pen down a few words for the 20-year-old Ajay, I hope he appreciates it’.

In the letter, Ajay penned a message to the younger actor who was just starting his career in Bollywood. ‘Dear 20-year-old me, There are making your mark in this new world as an actor… Let me be honest, you are going to face some brutal rejections. Shy and unconventional, you will try your hardest to fit in but fail… spectacularly! People’s criticisms and doubts will be hard, it’ll make you question your dreams. You will fail more than you will succeed’.

However, he assured his younger self that the voyage would be worthwhile and that he should never stop’. He concluded the note by adding, ‘PS_ Learn how to dance and it’ll help you in the long run. Love, an older, wiser and better looking you’.

Upon seeing the post, celebrities including Zoa Morani, Kanika Dhillon, Aakansha Singh expressed their agreement with Ajay’s sentiments and showered love in the comment section.

On the work front, the superstar is working on a few projects. He will star with Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Alia Bhatt in RRR. He also has the film Gangubai Kathiawadi, which stars Alia Bhatt and is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.