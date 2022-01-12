‘Increase in concentration of terrorists on western front’: Army chief Gen Naravane

New Delhi: Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said on Tuesday that there is an increase in the concentration of terrorists in various launch pads as far as the western front is concerned. He added tha there have been repeated attempts of infiltration across the Line of Control.

‘On the western front, there is an increase in the concentration of terrorists in various launch pads and there have been repeated attempts of infiltration across the LAC. This once exposes the nefarious designs of our western neighbour’, Gen Naravane said while addressing the media persons on Tuesday. ‘If you recall the situation as it existed last January, there have been positive developments both along our northern and western borders. On the northern borders, we have continued to maintain the highest levels of operational preparedness while at the same time, engaging with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) through dialogue. After persistent joint efforts, mutual disengagement has occurred at many locations of which I have been telling you from time to time. So, that definitely is a positive development that has happened over the last one year. As we speak, the 14th round of the Core Commander talks are underway and I am hopeful that you should see further development in the days ahead’, the army chief added.

The 14th round of Senior Highest Military Commander Level (SHMCL) talks between India and China is currently underway at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point, on the Chinese side at 09:30 AM (IST). The Indian side is looking forward to constructive dialogue for resolving the remaining friction areas, said Indian Army officials. New Delhi and Beijing have been engaged in holding talks on the Line of Actual Control in the Eastern Ladakh area to resolve the standoff. So far, 13 rounds of talks have been held.