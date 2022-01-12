Kudumbasree to launch ‘Pink Cafe’ using old abandoned KSRTC buses in all districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Kudumbashree has decided to establish Pink Café in all districts across Kerala, after the success of the already launched cafes in the state.

These unique cafes ,set up in the abandoned KSRTC buses have been delivering indigenous varieties of food at a reasonable price in various parts of the state. All cafes are found in the same design. It was first launched at East Fort of Thiruvananthapuram, and later were established in Kottayam, Idukki, Kozhikode and Kollam districts. It has been decided to start these cafes in more districts after examining the public response.

Kudumbashree district mission will find the entrepreneurs and give training to them. KSRTC will also provide aid to the initiative, and will renovate the buses into cafes for Kudumbashree at a fixed rate. The interior design and other facilities will be set up by Kudumbashree itself. A café is usually run by a unit with five members.