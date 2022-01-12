‘SilverLine project should not be implemented in haste’: HC asks Centre to clarify its stand by Jan 20

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala High Court asked the Central government on Tuesday to clarify its stand on the K-Rail SilverLine semi-high speed rail project By January 20. Justice Devan Ramachandran said that no one is aware of the position taken by the central government and the court should not be kept in the dark on the matter.

The high court asked the Centre to clarify whether the project has its nod. The court also asked why the Union government is not stating its position on the matter. The court directed the Assistant Solicitor General to explain the stance by January 20. The court also opined that the such a big project should not be implemented in haste.

Earlier, an interim order was issued by the high court, stating that large concrete pillars bearing the inscription ‘K-Rail’ should not be erected as part of the survey process. K-Rail’ advocate informed the court that the order is being duly followed by the officials. The lawyer added that only survey stones as per the Survey Act are being used at present.