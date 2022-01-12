Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher for the fourth day in a row

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices continued to surge on Wednesday. The gain in the auto and metal stocks supported the domestic benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex jumped 533 points or 0.88% to close at 61,150. NSE Nifty settled 157 points or 0.87% higher at 18,212. Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 1.25% and Nifty Smallcap 100 index gained 0.88%. 12 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange settled in green. The overall market breadth of BSE stood positive as 1,834 advanced and 1,612 declined.

The top gainers in the market were IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finance. The top losers in the market were Titan, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Shree Cement, Britannia and Cipla.