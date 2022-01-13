Actor Siddarth booked by Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police for sexist comment Against Saina Nehwal

On Wednesday, the Hyderabad Police Department filed a complaint against actor Siddharth for allegedly posting disparaging comments on Twitter about Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal.

“A woman named Prerna approached Cyber Crime Wing and made a complaint against actor Siddharth for his sexist remarks against shuttler Saina Nehwal on Twitter,” KVM Prasad, Additional DCP, Cyber Crime Wing, Detective Department, Hyderabad, stated over the phone.

According to the police official, a case has been filed under Sections 509 of the Indian Penal Code and 67 of the Information Technology Act based on the complaint, and an investigation has begun. Siddharth will be served with notice, according to the additional DCP.

Siddharth had been embroiled in a controversy that emerged after the actor retweeted a message by Ms Nehwal on January 6 in which she voiced her concern over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breakdown during his Punjab visit on January 5.

Activists condemned Siddharth’s remarks, calling them “sexist and misogynistic,” and demanding that he apologise to Ms Nehwal.

The actor’s message was also “misogynist and offensive to a woman’s modesty, leading to disdain and insult to the dignity of women on social media platforms,” according to the NCW.

After receiving backlash for his “rude joke” directed at the badminton player, the actor apologised to Ms Nehwal on Tuesday night.

Siddharth claimed in an open letter that his “word play” and “humour” were not intentionally malevolent.