Covid-19 booster shot can be given along with pneumonia shot, says Pfizer

In a late-stage research, Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday that booster doses of its COVID-19 vaccine can be given with its pneumonia vaccine. The combination of these vaccines produced strong safety and immunological responses in patients aged 65 and up.

The company’s next-generation pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, PREVNAR 20, was compared to a third dosage of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 injection in a study of 570 people. that began in May.

The study’s goal was to determine the combination’s safety as well as the immune response after adding the pneumonia vaccine to the already-existing COVID-19 vaccine.

PREVNAR 20 and the COVID-19 booster dose evoked identical effects when administered jointly or with placebo, according to the manufacturer.

The findings indicate the possibility of administering PREVNAR 20 and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines at the same time, decreasing the number of visits to doctors or pharmacists for required immunisation, according to Pfizer.

The US Food and Drug Administration authorised PREVNAR 20 in June of last year to help protect people against most invasive pneumococcal infections and pneumonia.