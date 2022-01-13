‘Relevant to the context’: SIT says after watching Churuli

Kochi: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by ADGP Padmakumar has said that the language used in the movie Churuli, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, cannot be considered a criminal offense. The language used in the film is considered to be relevant to the context, and the SIT has agreed to consider it as their freedom of expression.

A team led by ADGP examined the content of the film as per the directions of the High Court. The court had directed the ADGP to inform whether there was any violation of law while considering the petition against the film. Thiruvananthapuram Rural SP Divya Gopinath and Thiruvananthapuram City Admin ACPA Naseem were the other committee members.

On an earlier date of hearing, the court had termed the language used in the movie to be ‘;obscene’ and ‘filthy’ and called the act to be ‘atrocious’, but later termed the language to be demaned by the situation, thus fine on the context. The court observed that they can’t demand that movies use a particular language based on the freedom of expression. The High Court pointed out that they can only examine whether there is any violation of law in the film. Later, the High Court added that no such form of violation was found in the movie.