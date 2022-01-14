2 killed, 10 injured in refinery fire

Kuwait City: 2 people were killed and 10 others injured in a fire that broke out at a gas liquefaction unit in a refinery in Kuwait on Friday. The fire erupted at Mina al-Ahmadi refinery, 40km south of Kuwait City during a maintenance work.

The Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) informed that two expat workers of Asian nationality were found dead at the site. Five of the injured were in critical condition.

Mina al-Ahmadi is the largest of Kuwait’s three refineries and handles some 466,000 barrels of oil per day. Earlier in last October a fire had caused a number of light injuries in the refinery.