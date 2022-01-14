Commodity Market: Gold price remains unchanged

Mumbai: In the Kerala market, price of sovereign gold remained unchanged at Rs 4500. Eight gram gold is priced at Rs 36,000. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures gained 0.29% or Rs 138 at Rs 47,874 per 10 gram. Silver futures were marginally up by 0.05% or Rs 30 at Rs 61,950 per kg.

In the international market, spot gold was flat at $ 1,820.08 per ounce. U.S. gold futures edged down 0.1% at $ 1,819.50. Among other precious metals, spot silver shed 0.2% to $ 23.03 an ounce, platinum was up 0.1% to $ 970.77 and palladium 0.4% to $1,881.12.