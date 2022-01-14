DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Dogecoin accepted for merchandise at Tesla, says Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc , announced in a tweet on Friday that the meme-based cryptocurrency dogecoin will be accepted as payment for products such as the “Giga Texas” belt buckle and tiny electric vehicle models.

The news, which pushed dogecoin prices up 14%, comes just a month after Musk said that Tesla will test the digital currency as a payment option.

Musk, a strong proponent of cryptocurrencies, has had a significant impact on the pricing of dogecoin and bitcoin, and had previously stated that the company would take bitcoin for car purchases before abandoning those plans.

